Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Award-winning author Kelly Yang (pictured) joins us to talk about her New York Times bestselling book “Parachutes” and how she feels about the ongoing anti-Asian hate.

Quyen Vuong is the executive director of a South Bay organization providing critical parenting resources to Asian American families. She is an AACI AAPI Heritage Month honoree for her work in the community.

Plus an entertaining look back at the Growing Up Asian in America Contest through the years.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).