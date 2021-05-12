‘Nikkei Uncovered: A Poetry Reading’

The Japanese American National Museum and Discover Nikkei will present “Nikkei Uncovered” on Thursday, May 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

Join us for our second annual “Nikkei Uncovered” virtual poetry reading with a powerful lineup of poets previously featured in Discover Nikkei’s “Nikkei Uncovered: a poetry column,” hosted by author, poet, and performer traci kato-kiriyama.

This year, we reached out to pairs of poets who will be reading works in conversation with each other. Each pair has their own unique relationship that will bring depth of conversation and insight into their poetry. kato-kiriyama will also provide prompts for audience members to write and reflect on.

Featured poets:

Amy Uyematsu and Miya Iwataki

Curtiss Takada Rooks and Mariko Fujimoto Rooks

Shō Tanaka and Paulette M. Moreno

RSVPs are required. Suggested donation: $10.

