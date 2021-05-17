PBS Documentary Focuses on MIS

MINNEAPOLIS — “Armed with Language” shares the story of a little-known military intelligence school in Minnesota during World War II that trained over 6,000 Japanese Americans to be translators, interrogators and Japanese military specialists – all while their families and loved ones were being held in concentration camps.

It is said that the work of the Military Intelligence Service shortened the Pacific War by two years and saved possibly a million American lives. After decades of being classified, the story of their courage, sacrifice, heartbreak, and patriotism is finally being told.

Presented by Twin Cities PBS. Tune in on Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. PST/8 p.m. CST to watch from your TV, computer or phone for the broadcast premiere of “Armed with Language.” For more information: https://www.tpt.org/armed-with-language/