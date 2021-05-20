Practical Help

Whistles and copies of “How to Report a Hate Crime” will be handed out at “Stand Together, Sweat Together,” a solidarity workout with cultural performances and speakers, on Sunday, May 23, at 9 a.m. at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The park has been the site of anti-Asian harassment incidents. The booklet, available in nine languages, is especially for the elderly, many of whom don’t know how to access the Internet or use their phone and have limited English ability. Speakers will include Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, El Camino College Trustee Trisha Murakawa, and Torrance City Councilmember George Chen. Face masks and social distancing required; bring your own mat for workout.

Tags