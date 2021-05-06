‘Rock Against Hate’ to Support Stop AAPI Hate

“Rock Against Hate,” an Asian American arts and activism special event supporting Stop AAPI Hate, will be performed on Thursday, May 6, at 6 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Eastern.

Hate towards Asian American Pacific Islander communities has been on the rise during the COID-19 crisis. Help take a stand against racism by taking action.

With special appearances by:

Daniel Wu (“Into the Badlands”)

The Slants (rock band)

Tamlyn Tomita (“Cobra Kai,” “Star Trek: Picard”)

Lea Salonga (“Allegiance”)

Jason Chu and Alan Z (rappers)

Bee Vang (“Gran Torino”)

DAN aka DAN (rapper)

Priska (singer/songwriter)

Wind Meets West (singer/songwriter)

The Linda Lindas (band)

Wu Am I (musical artist

The Hotel Lobby (musical artists)

Hosted by Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Amy Hill (“Magnum, P.I.”), Simon Tam (The Slants) and Nadia Hatta (“Away,” “Babylon Fog”).

RSVP to: http://theslants.org/rockagainsthate