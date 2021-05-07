San Francisco JACL Announces Chapter Intern, New Officers

SAN FRANCISCO — Megumi Matsuno, a senior at Washington High School in San Francisco, has been appointed chapter intern of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) San Francisco Chapter.

Founded in 1929, the JACL is the oldest and largest Asian American civil rights organization in the United States.

A fifth-generation Japanese American, Matsuno can often be found helping at her family’s cafe, Kissako in San Francisco Japantown. She is a longtime student of Shorinji kenpo martial arts and a member of the Madame Hanayagi Classical Japanese Dance Ensemble. This fall, she will attend San Francisco State University and plans to major in Japanese and Asian American studies.

As the chapter intern, Matsuno will be supporting social media outreach.

Elections for chapter officers and a new slate of directors were conducted in April. The newly elected leadership is as follows.

President — Judy Hamaguchi

Vice president — David Takashima

Secretary — Emily Murase

Treasurer — John Hayashi

Directors — Elena Nielsen, Merry Nishimura (continuing), Brian Shimomura, Daniel Teraguchi

“I am delighted that John Hayashi will continue to contribute as treasurer, Merry Nishimura will continue on the board, and Emily Murase returns to the board after many years,” said Hamaguchi. “I would especially like to welcome new board members Elena Nielsen, Brian Shimomura, David Takashima, and Daniel Teraguchi.”

A graduate of UC Berkeley, Nielsen serves as membership coordinator at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California.

Shimomura has served the State of California since 2016 and is currently associate government program analyst for the California Department of Industrial Relations.

Takashima comes to the board with years of advocacy experience in Sacramento.

Joining the board from out-of-state is Teraguchi, associate dean for student affairs and teaching assistant professor at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

“Amid increasing incidents of anti-Asian violence, it is essential we have strong leadership in our grassroots organizations. Our new board and chapter intern will move us forward during these uncertain times,” said Hamaguchi.