SEJSCC’s Virtual Cultural Festival

NORWALK — The Southeast Japanese School and Cultural Center (SEJSCC) will hold its 58th annual summer festival virtually.

Saturday, June 12

Center food pick-up, 2 to 4 p.m. Neighborhood Bento (Gakuen), Fugetsu Do (Judo), Hong Kong Bakery (NYS). Look for Google Link order form. All orders are COD. Only NYS and Judo will accept checks as an option. Taiko performance.

Sunday, June 13

Center food pick-up, 2 to 4 p.m. Jichan’s (Center), Neighborhood Bento (Taiko). Look for Google Link order form. All food orders are COD.

SEJSCC video release at 6 p.m., featuring all of the center’s groups and activities. See SEJSCC.org for further details.

Raffle drawing at 7 p.m. Cash prizes: $1,000 (grand prize), $500 (two), $10 (five). Special prize: four Park Hopper ticket bundles (expires Dec. 14, 2022). All winners will be notified. Raffle tickets are $3 each. Available Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. or email [email protected] See SEJSCC.org for further details.

Gift certificates for sale: The Loft, Target, Tokyo Central, In-N-Out, Walmart, Amazon, Starbucks.

All donations gladly accepted. Make donations and raffle ticket checks payable to Southeast Japanese School.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SEJSCC is located at: 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, CA 90650