SOCCER: Tuning Up for the Quarterfinals

A pandemic-shortened season hasn’t prevented the girls of South Pasadena High School from put­ting their best feet forward. The Tigers will play this afternoon in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Div. 5 girls soccer championships.

South Pas, featuring frosh defender Kaoruko Endo (pictured) and sophomore midfielder Ellie Yamada, are 7-0-4 overall, and finished unbeaten in the Rio Hondo League. They were set to take on Sage Hill of New­port Beach for a berth in the semi-finals.

The Tigers advanced with a pair of victories, in­cluding a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over visiting Santa Ana in the first round.

As a ninth-grader on Varsity, Endo said she was initially a bit nervous upon joining the team.

“It was kind of intimidating because everyone was so good, but the teammates are all so nice, they made me feel at home,” she said.