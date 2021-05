Norwalk High School frosh pitch­er Kendall Nakano was flawless in the circle last Tuesday, tossing a perfect game in the Lancers’ 14-0 victory over host Firebaugh.

In the game, which ended after five innings per the mercy rule, Nakano struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced. She threw a total of 57 pitches, nearly 70 pecent of them strikes.

For good measure, Nakano went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored four runs.

Norwalk will take its 6-6 record into Friday’s matchup at Bellflower.