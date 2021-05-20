Stars Gather for ‘See Us Unite for Change’ Special

Music stars Mike Shinoda and Jhene Aiko will join host Ken Jeong for “See Us Unite for Change,” a multi-platform special event on Friday, May 21, at 8 p.m. airing across several channels, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon.

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is presenting the event, along with its coalition of partners including the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, to accelerate impact and expand support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Others participating in the special are Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, “Sesame Street’s” Elmo, “Minari” stars Steven Yeun and Alan Kim, Olivia Munn, Jeremy Lin, Michelle Kwan, and Henry Golding.

“Despite these difficult times for our community, the formation of TAAF and their bold work on the ‘See Us Unite’ campaign represent the best of what can emerge when we share a collective resolve for change,” said actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim, TAAF Advisory Board co-chair. “They’re both great signs for our future.”