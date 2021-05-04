VC Presents Asian Pacific Virtual Showcase

During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Asian Pacific Virtual Showcase (AVPS) is being presented through May 31 by Visual Communications, Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival and Seattle Asian American Film Festival.

The festival aims to highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander artists of different communities and neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada, and Oceania.

“We are pleased to bring you free films and conversations to keep us connected,” said a VC spokesperson. “Don’t forget to tune into our conversations that will be released on YouTube, Facebook, and IGTV. Our Monday Nite VC conversations center organizers and artists as they reflect upon solidarity building, mental health and wellness, dismantling anti-blackness and more.

“Participants include Kat Carrido Bonds (Homeboy Industries), Ryan Fukuda (‘Psychic Teacher’), Eddy Gana Jr. (MSW, ACSW | Mental Health Outreach Program, SIPA), Larissa Lam and Baldwin Chiu (filmmakers), Tyson Suzuki (active advocate), Daryn Wakasa (filmmaker), and Daniel Naha-Ve’evalu (filmmaker).

“We will also release new recordings from our artist conversation series 21 & Over, celebrating the creative partnerships and energies from artists in our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Featured guests will go through 21 questions that prompt their reflections and inspirations as creators. We’ll get to know filmmakers David Liu, Meenakshi Ramamurthy, Alika Maikau, Holden Mandrial-Santos, and more.

Check out the lineup of films at: https://vcmedia.org/apvs