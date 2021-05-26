Virtual Summit on AAPI Representation in Entertainment and Media

Immortal Studios is hosting a free virtual summit, “Amplifying AAPI Representation in Entertainment and Media: Our Faces, Our Stories, Our Time,” to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on Wednesday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.
Partners: Los Angeles Times, NextShark, and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment).
To register, go to www.aapisummit.com
This unique event brings together prominent AAPI storytellers, industry executives, tech innovators and elected officials. By creating conversations with this diverse group and linking them to the public, the goal is share ideas, elevate awareness and impact how entertainment is produced and how media covers AAPIs – resulting in AAPIs being properly represented at an unprecedented scale.
Speakers include:
Chris Argentieri, president/COO of Los Angeles Times
Sewell Chan, editorial page editor, Los Angeles Times
Jon M. Chu, director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” “In the Heights”
Wenda Fong, producer, CAPE co-founder
Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
Kelly Hu, actor, “Finding Ohana,” “X-Men 2,” “The Scorpion King”
Tasha Huo, writer, “Red Sonja,” “Tomb Raider” (animated), “The Adept”
Bill Imada, chairman/chief connectivity officer, IW Group
Christina M. Kim, executive producer of “Kung Fu”
Patrick Lee, co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes
Rep. Ted Lieu of California
Richard Lui, news anchor, MSNBC
Benny Luo, founder, NextShark
Andrew Ooi, CEO, Echelon Talent Management
Pat Shah, head of content acquisition and development, Audible
Sanjay Sharma, founder/CEO, Marginal Mediaworks
Peter Shiao, founder/CEO, Immortal Studios
Celine Parreñas Shimizu, film scholar and filmmaker
Michelle Sugihara, executive director, CAPE
Bill Wong, political advisor