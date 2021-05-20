VOLLEYBALL: Taking Her A Game to The Big Apple

South Pasadena’s Lindsey Hirano will make a habit of wearing purple in the near future, after signing a Letter of Intent to play volleyball at New York University beginning this fall.

Hirano will join the Div. III NYU Violets after starring at libero for South Pas, who advanced all the way to the CIF State Finals in 2019. In her three years – the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic – she recorded a team-high 666 digs and 93 aces, earning All-CIF honors.

Hirano helped lead the Tigers to an impressive 2019 season with an overall record of 37-8 and a perfect 10-0 mark in Rio Hondo League play. South Pasa­dena reached the CIF Southern Section Division IV semifinals and finished as runner-up in the CIF State Division III playoffs

Joining Hirano for Monday’s signing at the high school were her parents, Jim and Aya..

Top photo courtesy Anthony Chan

Photo at right by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo