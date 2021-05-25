Zoom Presentation on ‘Go For Broke’ Stamp

On Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sansei Legacy will host a Zoom presentation with Wayne Osako, coordinator and co-chair of community efforts to secure the “Go For Broke” stamp, which will be launched on June 3.

Osako’s family dedicated 15 years to get the stamp honoring the Nisei soldiers of World War II approved by the U.S. Postal Service. The founders of the campaign, Aiko Ogata King and Fusa Takahashi, are 93 and 94 years old.

To register in advance for the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdOCtpjIvG9GC0kxhltIcwWrebTT5375p or email [email protected]

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Viewing is limited to the first 100 attendees.