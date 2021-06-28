Hiura Award to Be Presented to Young Artists

SAN JOSE — Contemporary Asian Theater Scene (CATS) announces the Dr. Jerry Hiura Inspirational Award ($500) for local high school and college artists.

With “What It Means to Be AAPI” as the theme, submit your videos, films, performance, spoken word, poetry, essay, painting, comics, etc. You must be a current high school or college student in the Bay Area to participate.

Submission period ends Aug. 1. Winner or winners will be announced on Sept. 4. Presentation of awards will take place in October during the Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Dr. Jerry Hiura, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 72, was one of CATS’ founders, an amazing artist, philanthropist, supporter of San Jose Japantown and the Silicon Valley arts community. The award will be presented to students who best represent his passion to support emerging Asian American Pacific Islander art and artists.

More information at: http://catsasiantheater.org