Dates: June 21-25, 2021

Theme: Community Strong

This is our second Virtual Matsuri Fundraiser during the pandemic. We pivoted from an in-person to an online event. We chose the theme “Community Strong” because we have seen our community rally to fight COVID-19 and provide support to GVJCI and each other in so many ways!

The 2021 GVJCI Virtual Matsuri Fundraiser is a way that the GVJCI can continue to raise funds that would normally be raised at our annual Matsuri, our largest fundraiser each year that raises critical funds (over $100k) that help keep our organization going.

The 2021 GVJCI Virtual Matsuri Fundraiser includes a week-long experience where you, your family and friends can enjoy the Matsuri online by visiting the GVJCI Matsuri page on our website, and enjoy Matsuri content through our Instagram and Facebook posts.

Content includes entertainment, food, game videos and art provided by our member organizations, staff and board.

New in 2021! Matsuri Memory Board webpage. Visit our website to enjoy Matsuri memories and even submit your favorite memory for a chance to be featured!

Commemorative T-Shirt Gift

Those who donate a minimum of $50 have the option of receiving a commemorative T-shirt that was designed to bring joy and fun Matsuri memories! You can see the T shirt design on our website. Each additional $50 donation qualifies for another T-shirt.

T-shirt gifts available for qualified donations received through June 30, 2021. T-shirt pickup at the GVJCI is scheduled for the week of July 19, 2021. Please be sure to check our website for updates.

T-shirts are available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes and are only available in white. 2021 GVJCI Virtual Matsuri full-color graphic is printed on the back of the T-shirt. The GVJCI logo will be on the front, left chest. T-shirt is 100% cotton.

We invite you to consider supporting the GVJCI by making a financial donation in lieu of attending the GVJCI Matsuri this year. Please visit our Virtual Matsuri page on our website to donate. Thank you for your support!

Our Mission

A space to engage, share, and embrace the Nikkei experience and culture.

Our Vision

The GVJCI envisions a vibrant network and a welcoming space for all persons interested in Japanese heritage and culture where history and tradition are honored, people are inspired to create action and change, and cultural pride and respect for all humanity are promoted.