All-Big Sky Conference Honors for Eastern Washington’s Kida

Courtesy Eastern Washington University

FARMINGTON, Utah – Four Eastern Washington University women’s ten­nis players have earned All-Big Sky Conference honors, the league office announced last month.

Freshman Jennifer Kida repre­sented EWU on the All-Big Sky singles squad, while Renata Gabuzy­an earned an Honorable Mention Singles nod. Scout Mathews and Louise Waite paired up for a spot on the Honorable Mention Doubles team.

“A lot of individuals stepped up at different times throughout the year and I’m certainly proud of each and every one of the athletes on our roster,” said head coach Dustin Hinson. “It is also great to get the recognition for those individuals who had outstanding performances this season, especially during con­ference play.”

Kida compiled a 9-4 overall re­cord in singles action this season, including a 5-1 mark at the No. 1 spot and 4-3 at No. 2. In confer­ence action, the Wilmington native compiled a 3-1 overall record. She ended the season going 7-2 in her final matches, including picking up a win at the conference championships at the No. 1 spot against her Weber State opponent.

“Jennifer Kida certainly earned the First Team Singles award in her first year as an Eagle. It’s a great honor to be named on the first-team list, and to do it as a freshman is a big accomplishment,” added Hinson. “Jennifer stepped up for the team in a really big way and finished the year strong at the number one spot in the lineup. She also had big wins against some really tough power-five conference competitors during non-conference play.”

Kida has a wealth of interna­tional tennis experience, having won singles and doubles titles in New Zealand, Nicaragua and Curacao and St. Lucia.

Gabuzyan went 8-7 overall in singles matches, including an un­blemished 4-0 in conference play. She primarily competed at the No. 5 spot, going 6-4, while also put­ting together a 1-2 record at No. 4 singles and 1-1 at No. 6. On Jan. 18, she earned her first career Big Sky Player of the Week award after a big victory against her Gonzaga opponent.

Waite and Mathews teamed up for an even 4-4 record in doubles play at the No. 2 slot, including a near-perfect 3-1 record in conference matches. Mathews, a freshman, and Waite, a junior, earn Big Sky honors for the first time in their respective careers.

Eastern Washington earned the program’s first regular-season title, going 4-0 in conference action to clinch the Big Sky North Division Championship. Overall, the Eagles finished 8-9 and qualified for their third-straight Big Sky Champion­ship.