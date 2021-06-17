Assault and Possible Hate Crime Committed Against Asian American in Culver City

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Police Department issued the following bulletin on June 15:

“On June 14, 2021, at approximately 0100 hours, Culver City police officers responded to a call for service regarding an assault that occurred in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

“The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Boulevard on her way to work when she was approached by the suspect, who asked her for a cigarette. Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away.

“As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head, causing her to fall to the ground. After striking the victim, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Washington Boulevard.

“As a result of being struck, the victim sustained a severe laceration to her right ear. The Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

“Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

“Suspect description: Male, white, approximately 35 years of age, 5’9”, heavy-set, light-colored hair, possibly balding.”

Surveillance video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/2at-r9s1ZVw

Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch issued the following statement on June 16:

“On June 14, an Asian American woman was violently attacked by a stranger while she walked down a Culver City sidewalk. We understand that the aggressor was yelling racist comments at the victim during the attack. I am deeply saddened by this senseless criminal act.

“Our City Council, chief of police, and all city employees stand together in our outrage. We reaffirm one of our core values: racism and hate crimes will not be tolerated in Culver City. Everyone should have the right to feel safe in our community. We express our heartfelt wishes for the victim’s complete recovery …

“Please help us fight bigotry and hate crimes.”