Biden’s Statement on Nisei Soldier Stamp

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden issued the following statement on June 3.

It is my honor to recognize the United States Postal Service’s release of the Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of World War II commemorative stamp. Japanese American soldiers who fought for our nation’s freedom during World War II represent the best of who we are as Americans — patriotic, selfless, and courageous. Their service and devotion know no bounds, and our nation owes them a profound debt of gratitude.

Our Japanese American service members served heroically in World War II — in combat, the Military Intelligence Service, and the Women’s Army Corps. They served with bravery and valor and were part of some of the most decorated and distinguished military units in our nation’s history. 18,000 medals, nine Presidential Unit Citations, and 21 Medals of Honor were awarded to members of the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

These patriots fought courageously for our freedom and democracy around the globe even while being stripped of personal liberties and property rights here in America.

This stamp also recognizes the struggle of the Japanese Americans who were immorally and unconstitutionally forced into inhumane incarceration camps. It is a reminder of some of our history’s most shameful and darkest days, and it is why I promise to fight every day for a more just and inclusive America.

Xenophobia still exists in this country, and anti-Asian violence and hate has tragically increased during the pandemic. I signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law in May to address this crisis, and my administration will continue to stand up against the ugly poison of hate that has long haunted and plagued our nation.

The resilience and determination of Japanese American service members who fought during World War II embody the best of the American spirit, and this stamp is a small but significant way to honor their allegiance and gallantry.

God bless you all, and God bless our troops.