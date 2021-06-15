Christine Inouye Named to High-Speed Rail Authority Post

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 11 announced that Christine C. Inouye, 55, of Sacramento has been appointed chief engineer of strategic delivery at the High-Speed Rail Authority, where she has served as director of engineering since 2019.

She served in several roles at the California State Transportation Agency from 2017 to 2019, including as undersecretary and deputy secretary for project management and implementation. She was capital contracts procurement manager at the High-Speed Rail Authority from 2016 to 2017.

Inouye held several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1989 to 2016, including supervising transportation engineer, project manager and supervising transportation engineer, design coordinator and high-speed rail coordinator, and management liaison to chief engineer.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $194,412. Inouye is registered without party preference.