Join the Chinese American Museum (CAM) on Wednesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. Pacific for its annual commemoration of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American draftsman from Detroit brutally murdered in 1982 in an act of racism.

His death sparked an outpouring of unity across the Asian American community and a call for justice nationwide as his murderers never received any jail time. During the COVID-19 pandemic and rise in anti-Asian hate, Chin’s story has resurged to the forefront.

This year’s panel discussion will pay tribute to Chin’s legacy in the Asian American Movement by igniting an important conversation about telling those stories with authenticity and reverence. In a year and a half filled with increased anti-Asian hate, the need to tell these stories has become more dire. The panelists will discuss more suitable ways to respectfully honor historic Asian American stories.

CAM is honored to host “Commemorating the Legacy of Vincent Chin” by welcoming the following speakers:

Moderators:

Helen Zia, activist, author, and former journalist

Annie Tan, special education teacher, writer, activist, cousin of Vincent Chin

Panelists:

Paula Madison, CAM first vice chair, former NBC executive, CEO of Madison Media Management LLC

Lisa Ling, journalist, author, and TV/film producer

Renee Tajima-Peña, co-filmmaker of “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” and UCLA professor

Donald Young, TV/film producer and director of programs for Center for Asian American Media

Register now by following the link: http://camla.org/CommemoratingVincentChin2021