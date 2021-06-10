Crossroads High Scores Pair of Soccer Titles

The Crossroads High School soccer team has made the most of a season tailored around health concerns, winning two division championships.

The Roadrunners defeated Cornerstone Christian at the end of May to win the CIF Southern Section Div. 6 title.

Crossroads (Santa Monica) moved on to the CIF State Southern Cal regionals, where they allowed only two goals en route to winning the Div. V championship, a 2-1 victory over Olympian of San Diego on June 5.

There will be no state championship this year.

After squeaking into the post-season with a draw in their final regular-season match, the Roadrunners went on an offensive tear, outscoring opponents 18-5.

Crossroads featured high-scoring forward Lucas Kawamoto- Duran, who graduated this month. As a potent threat, he regularly drew multiple defenders, creating openings for his teammates to position themselves for shots on goal.

Kawamoto-Duran, the son of Mark and Paola, will head out of state this fall to attend the University of Michigan. His older sister, Denae, also played soccer and is currently a student at UC Berkeley.