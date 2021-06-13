LAFD Concludes Investigation of Commercial Blaze

The Los Angeles Fire Department said June 10 that after investigating a fire at a three-story commercial building on Third and Los Angeles streets in Little Tokyo, a cause was undetermined, but investigators confirmed it began inside the structure and was unrelated to a nearby homeless encampment. The fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. on June 8. No injuries were reported and no evacuations ordered, although the fire was near Casa Heiwa and the Little Tokyo Service Center. Witnesses reported several firecracker-like explosions involving what authorities said were pressurized gas cylinders.’ Two of the businesses in the century-old building were believed to sell smoking supplies.

Tags