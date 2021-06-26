Haru Florist Honors

On June 22, Karen Yoshimizu Nobuta of Haru Florist received a certificate of appreciation from Nancy Torres, constituent service deputy for Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de Leon. The certificate reads:

“On behalf of the City of Los Angeles and Council District 14, I am honored to present to you this Certificate of Appreciation for your outstanding business and service of 67 years to the community of Boyle Heights. Your work was truly commendable and appreciated by the city and the community. We also express a special thank you to your parents Hank and Ruth Yoshimizu.

“We wish the family luck on all future endeavors and congratulations on retirement! Thank you!”

Photo by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo