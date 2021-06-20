Hate Acts Perpetrated in Nearly Every Community in L.A, County, New Report Finds

211 LA, a locally based nonprofit community resource hub that provides essential information related to health, human and social services to residents of Los Angeles County, recorded 491 reports of hate acts or racial abuse, according to a just-released report covering the first full year of its Anti-Hate (LA vs Hate) Campaign, a partnership with the County of Los Angeles Commission on Human Relations.

A key finding of the first annual report, covering the period between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, was that hate acts were not concentrated in particular cities or neighborhoods, but occurred in nearly every community (130 cities and communities) across Los Angeles County.

Other surprising findings include that nearly half (49%) of the hate-motivated acts reported occurred at people’s homes, such as neighbor-to-neighbor or landlord-tenant incidents.

Race, ethnicity, or national origin was the perceived motivation in nearly half (47%) of reported incidents. For the period of the report, Hispanic/Latinx was the most targeted group, followed by Black. In 2021, this trend has changed with recent increases in hate targeting the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, and increased reports overall.

A reportable hate act can be any incident where an individual or group is targeted because of their perceived race/ethnicity/national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender, or religion. The acts can range from crimes to harassment, including verbal abuse and derogatory names, threats of violence or murder, bullying, discriminatory treatment, physical assault, hate mail, graffiti/vandalism, and more.

“With 173 hate acts reported in the first quarter of 2021, nearly tripling the number reported in the same period in 2020, it is essential that people know there is a resource available to them if they are a victim, victim’s advocate, or witness to an act of hate — in addition to reporting the act, support services are available to help people connect to resources or interventions, file police reports, or heal from their experiences,” said 211 LA Executive Director Maribel Marin.

To increase awareness and accessibility of the hate reporting and support service across L.A. County’s diverse communities and the AAPI communities in particular, 211 LA is working to make its services easier for non-English speakers. Reports can be made in any language by dialing 2-1-1, available 24 hours a day, or by going online to 211la.org/la-vs-hate and using the translate option.

Resources and training courses from AAPI community-based agencies are being added to the website to help people learn how to intervene on someone’s behalf as a bystander so people can protect and support their neighbors and fellow Angelenos.

And as part of its consistent drive to be fully inclusive and accessible to all of Los Angeles County’s communities, 211 LA is also announcing the addition of three new members who are leaders in local AAPI communities to its Board of Directors: Linda S. Wah, Albert Chang and Trisha Murakawa. These new members will help the organization increase its awareness and engagement in the AAPI communities, as 211 LA is increasing its efforts to reach out and connect with communities to support engagement and trust-building efforts like the Stop AAPI Hate and Black Lives Matter movement, always in support of social action, preventing hate, and building a stronger, more inclusive and just Los Angeles County.

“211 LA County serves some of the most vulnerable residents in our area, and we are proud of our services that allow people to report hate crimes and feel safe,” said Marin. “The findings in this report, plus the addition of these three distinguished board members, will help us create a better, more effective and more inclusive 211 LA going forward.”

More information about the new 211 LA Board of Directors members:

Linda S. Wah is an elected trustee to the board of Pasadena City College, and represents the communities of San Marino, South Pasadena, and Temple City. She was also elected to the California Community College Trustees Board by her peers across the state, and is the immediate past president of that board.

Wah also has more than 30 years’ experience serving on numerous boards, focusing on educational improvements, fair employment and fair pay issues for women, and awareness of AAPI community issues. She has served on various task forces for the Community College Chancellor’s Office, and Cal State University of Los Angeles boards and committees (Alumni Board, Charter College of Education, Business School Advisory), and the Pasadena City College President’s Asian American Pacific Islander Advisory.

Albert Chang is the principal of APC Advisers Inc., an advocacy, public affairs, and community relations consulting firm based in Los Angeles County, with over 21 years of experience helping elected officials, nonprofit organizations, and private companies navigate the complicated world of government, politics, and personalities. In 2003, he was the youngest Chinese American elected to public office in California, serving on the Governing Board of Education for the Rowland Unified School District until voluntarily stepping down in 2007.

Trisha Murakawa, principal and chief problem solver for Murakawa Communications, has more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications, public affairs and project management partnering with AEC professionals working in the built environment. In November 2020, she was elected to the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees, where she advocates for student success, and her district covers El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and North Redondo Beach.

A longtime volunteer on various boards, Murakawa comes to the 211 LA County Board with experience as a current or former member of the boards of the Women’s Transportation Seminar; Little Tokyo Service Center Community Development Corporation; UCLA Alumni Association; American Lung Association in California; and Pacific Asian Counseling Services. She served as a member of four commissions in Redondo Beach.

About 211 LA County: 211 LA (or 211 LA County) is the hub for community members and community organizations looking for all types of health, human, and social services in Los Angeles County. It provides information and referrals to the services that best meet individual needs, through its 24 hour 2-1-1 call line, or through its website, text, and chat. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, 211 LA has served the people of Los Angeles County since 1981, when it was formed under the name of The Information and Referral Federation of Los Angeles (also formerly known as InfoLine).

211 LA’s services are funded through partnerships with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, CEO and departments; with contracts with the State of California, LAHSA, SoCal Gas, Southern California Edison, AARP, and others; and with grants from foundations including the National Institute of Health (NIH).

To view more information on the report. including the breakdown by community, visit 211la.org/la-vs/hate.