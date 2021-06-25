Japanese Heritage Night with the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Enjoy a night-time Giants game against the Washington Nationals with your Japanese American community on Friday, July 9, at 6:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Free T-shirt with game ticket.

Register today while seats for the Giants Japanese Heritage Night are still available. Tickets are $26 for members of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California and $28 for non-members. If reserving for groups of five or more, contact Elena at [email protected] or (415) 567-5505. Reserve your tickets at http://bit.ly/JHN2021.

Center memberships start at $36 per person and can be purchased online at http://jcccnc.org or by contacting Elena at [email protected]