Matsui Praises SCOTUS Ruling Upholding Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Thursday on the Supreme Court’s ruling in California v. Texas, the lawsuit backed by Republican states and the former Trump Administration that threatened to strike down the entirety of the Affordable Care Act.

“Today, the Supreme Court struck down the Republicans’ latest attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and take away health care from millions of Americans. Despite the relentless efforts of Republicans, today’s ruling is a crucial victory in our continued fight to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, improve health equity and expand access to care.

“The ACA has been a lifeline to millions of Americans — expanding Medicaid eligibility, establishing the individual marketplace, providing subsidies and tax credits to make coverage more affordable, and ensuring health plans cover essential benefits for every American. It has made sure that historically underserved Americans are no longer priced out or shut out of the coverage they need.

“Moving forward, we must continue to build on the foundation of the ACA and our many successes that have significantly decreased the number of uninsured Americans. The pandemic has underscored that the need for health coverage has never been greater — and we must double down on our efforts to lower the costs of coverage for more Americans.

“The American Rescue Plan delivered on these promises by making ACA health insurance subsidies available to more Americans, and we must now make permanent the measures that improve affordability and expand access to care. The Affordable Care Act is here to stay, and now we must deliver for the American people.”