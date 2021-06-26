Message from S.F. Japantown United Against Hate

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Japantown United Against Hate, a project of the San Francisco Nihonmachi Community Coalition, stands united against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate.
Given the rash of anti-AAPI hate incidents plaguing the country, San Francisco Japantown organizations came together to express solidarity with victims of hate, vigilance against such racist attacks, and to encourage the Japanese and Japanese American community to report incidents of hate.
If you have questions, contact API Legal Outreach for free hate violence legal services. (415) 567-6255 (Japanese and 11 other API languages)
無料でヘイトクライムに関する法的なサービスを受けることができます。質問はAPI Legal Outreach (415-567-6255)へ、日本語でも対応しております。
Report incidents of hate to: https://stopaapihate.org/
ヘイトクライムの報告はこちらから: https://stopaapihate.org
S.F. NIHONMACHI COMMUNITY COALITION
Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach
Japanese American Citizens League, NorCal Regional Office
Japanese American Religious Federation
Japantown Community Benefit District
Japanese Community Youth Council
Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Northern California
Japantown for Justice
Japantown Merchants Association
Japantown Task Force
Kimochi, Inc.
National Japanese American Historical Society
Nichi Bei Foundation
Nihonmachi Little Friends
San Francisco Japanese American Citizens League
San Francisco Japantown Foundation
S.F. Japantown United Against Hate Video:
Directed by Kenji G. Taguma
Edited by Greg Viloria
Graphic by Len Kori
Produced by Nichi Bei Foundation http://nichibei.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PTv_MBOOR8