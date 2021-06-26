Message from S.F. Japantown United Against Hate

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Japantown United Against Hate, a project of the San Francisco Nihonmachi Community Coalition, stands united against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate.

Given the rash of anti-AAPI hate incidents plaguing the country, San Francisco Japantown organizations came together to express solidarity with victims of hate, vigilance against such racist attacks, and to encourage the Japanese and Japanese American community to report incidents of hate.

If you have questions, contact API Legal Outreach for free hate violence legal services. (415) 567-6255 (Japanese and 11 other API languages)

無料でヘイトクライムに関する法的なサービスを受けることができます。質問はAPI Legal Outreach (415-567-6255)へ、日本語でも対応しております。

Report incidents of hate to: https://stopaapihate.org/

ヘイトクライムの報告はこちらから: https://stopaapihate.org

S.F. NIHONMACHI COMMUNITY COALITION

Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach

Japanese American Citizens League, NorCal Regional Office

Japanese American Religious Federation

Japantown Community Benefit District

Japanese Community Youth Council

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Northern California

Japantown for Justice

Japantown Merchants Association

Japantown Task Force

Kimochi, Inc.

National Japanese American Historical Society

Nichi Bei Foundation

Nihonmachi Little Friends

San Francisco Japanese American Citizens League

San Francisco Japantown Foundation

S.F. Japantown United Against Hate Video:

Directed by Kenji G. Taguma

Edited by Greg Viloria

Graphic by Len Kori

Produced by Nichi Bei Foundation http://nichibei.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PTv_MBOOR8