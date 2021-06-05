Next on ‘Asian Pacific America

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 6, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Bay Area director of “Crazy Rich Asians” joins us to talk about his new project, “In the Heights.” Jon Chu (pictured) tells us about directing the film based on the Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the similarities he discovered between the characters growing up in the Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights and his memories of childhood in a Chinese restaurant.

We feature a best-in-class award winner in the Growing Up Asian in America Contest. Kailee Lock’s art piece, “Key to the Future,” honors the victims of violence while delivering a message of hope.

We wrap up with more winning entries in the Growing Up Asian in America Contest. Inspiring art and video entries from young community members.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).