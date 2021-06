SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 20, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We catch up with actor and stuntman Stephen Oyoung (pictured) to talk about his superhero role in the Netflix series “Jupiter’s Legacy.”

Plus a best in class award-winner of AACI’s Growing Up Asian in America Art, Video, and Essay Contest.

We wrap up with a performance by guitar prodigy Eric Wang.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).