Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 27, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We catch up with rapper and scientist Ruby Ibarra. Hear about how the pandemic has influenced her new music and the scholarship program she co-founded to encourage Filipino Americans to pursue higher education.

Bay Area doctor and chef Dr. Linda Shiue (pictured) joins us to talk about her first cookbook, “Spicebox Kitchen.”

Dr. Natasha Lee, a dentist and assistant professor at San Francisco’s University of the Pacific, joins us to talk about the importance of keeping up with our dental care.

Broadcast at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).