Nisei Soldier Stamp Unveiled

From right: Daniel Hirai, U.S. Postal Service executive plant manager; Fusa Takahashi, Stamp Our Story campaign co-leader; and Fusa’s granddaughter Kimi Thompson unveil the postage stamp honoring the Japanese American soldiers of World War II on Friday at the Japanese American National Museum’s National Center for the Preservation of Democracy in Little Tokyo. Los Angeles was selected as the stamp’s first city of issuance, and sheets were available outside the Democracy Center and later in front of JANM. There will be a more detailed report next week.