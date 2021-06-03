Police Drama ‘Aibou’ Returns to Local TV Sunday on JHN

The popular Japanese detective Japanese drama “Aibou” returns for its 19th season with English subtitles, beginning this Sunday on local broadcaster Japan Hollywood Network.

“Aibou: Tokyo Detective Duo Season 19” will air Sunday evenings starting at 7 p.m. on KXLA Channel 44.1.

The broadcast is free over the air, and is also available on several local cable lineups, including Spectrum (Channels 14, 19, 15 or 1240), Charter (Channel 20), Cox (31 or 32) and AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV (Channel 44). Check your local cable listing for specific station.

“Aibou 19” began airing in Los Angeles last December for 10 episodes, taking hiatus in February. Ukyo Sugishita (Yutaka Mizutani) and Wataru Kaburagi (Takashi Sorimachi) return for 10 more episodes with Reon (Yukiko Shinohara), the new regular member of Police Division One, and Kotemari (Youko Moriguchi), confidant and owner of a small restaurant.

Japan Hollywood Network can be viewed by anyone who can receive over-the-air television in KXLA’s broadcasting area. Those who receive via antenna can find it on Channel 44.1.

The JHN broadcast begins Sunday nights at 6:30, currently airing the food variety show “Bananaman’s Gotcha Gourmet” and the news magazine “SoCal Japan.”

Japan Hollywood Network is the Japanese-language TV station based in Los Angeles, with the goal of sharing the Japanese culture with people in the U.S. while also providing necessary information such as news and current events to the Japanese community.

For details and program schedule, visit: www.jhollywoodnet.com.