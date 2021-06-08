Sean Oshiro Named Scout of the Year by Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670

Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670 selected Sean Oshiro from Boy Scout Troop 242 as their 2021 Scout of the Year and honored him in a small ceremony outside of his home on April 6.

The VFW members that presented the award included James Nakamura, David Uyematsu, and Tim Yoshinaga. Nakamura, the post commander, said, “Sean makes us hopeful in the next generation of Japanese Americans with his leadership, service to society, and academic achievements.”

Oshiro’s academic accomplishments includes being on the Principal’s Honor Roll since 2017 (4.0 GPA or higher) while taking multiple AP and honors classes.

For his scouting accomplishments he earned the Eagle award. He has also served as a senior patrol leader, the highest scout position, for Troop 242.

He has performed multiple community service projects associated with Sansei Baseball, JCI Carnival, Faith Methodist Church and Gardena Valley Baptist Church. Sean was always one of the first scouts to volunteer for any veteran-related events like holding the veterans’ banner in the Nisei Week Parade and cleaning the Japanese American National War Memorial Court in Little Tokyo.

Oshiro is a senior at North Torrance High School and hopes to pursue a career in aerospace engineering at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He is the son of Russell and Kelly Oshiro. Brian Terao is Sean’s scoutmaster at Troop 242.

Boy Scout Troop 242 is based in Torrance and chartered by Christ the King Lutheran Church. The troop has been active in the community for over 50 years.