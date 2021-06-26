‘Spill Your Guts’ Segment on ‘Late Late Show’ to Be Changed Due to Protest

A petition has been launched on Change.org to protest a segment on CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden” called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” and Corden has responded by saying he will change the segment.

Started by TikTok and Instagram influencer Kim Saira, 24, a Filipino/Chinese American, the petition, which has collected more than 44,500 signatures as of Saturday, says that the segment is culturally insensitive and may be contributing to anti-Asian sentiment. It reads as follows:

“James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ features a segment called ‘Spill Your Guts,’ where guests either have to answer difficult questions he gives them, or eat the foods that are presented to them. The foods that are presented are meant to be ‘gross,’ as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead.

“However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He’s presented foods such as balut, century-old eggs, and chicken feet, which are often regularly eaten by Asian people. During these segments, he’s openly called these foods ‘really disgusting’ and ‘horrific.’

“In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.

“The media holds so much influence: according to Wikipedia, ‘The Late Late Show’ averages over 650,000 viewers per episode. That means 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are ‘disgusting’ or ‘horrifying.’ Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.

“We are holding James Corden and ‘The Late Late Show’ accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air.

“Changes being requested:

“Completely change the food presented on his show to something else, or remove the segment entirely;

“A formal apology statement from James on his show, including steps he will be taking to do better in the future;

“Funds donated to local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses.”

According to Insider, Corden addressed the controversy on a June 16 episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” saying his show will keep the segment but adjust the foods used.

“We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods … Our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show to upset anybody,” he said.

If the petition reaches 50,000 signatures, it will become one of the top signed on Change.org.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles announced its support of the petition: “The choice to choose foods that are from different Asian cultures perpetuates the harmful stereotype of the perpetual foreigner and continues to ‘other’ us. In a time of increased anti-Asian hate, we must speak up at every chance.”

Over the past five years, many celebrities, including Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gordon Ramsay, have taken part in the challenge. Videos are available on YouTube and have gotten millions of views.