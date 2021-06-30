Tigers Roar All the Way to the Finals

The girls of South Pasadena were ranked at the bottom of the eight-team field for the CIF State Southern California Regional Div. 4AA playoffs. Seems that was to their advantage.
The Tigers knocked off top-seed LACES in the first round, and advanced all the way to the June 19 final to face No. 2 Roosevelt in Fresno.
While the storybook run ended with a 48- 34 loss in the championship game, South Pas certainly showed impressive team strength with their historic run.
The Tigers feature several Nikkei players, including senior Jenna Okohira, junior Isabella Alfonso (pictured below), sophomore Lotus Shoun and frosh Olivia Alfonso, Yuzu Harada and Jamie Rain Kim.