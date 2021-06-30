Tigers Roar All the Way to the Finals

The girls of South Pasadena were ranked at the bottom of the eight-team field for the CIF State Southern California Regional Div. 4AA playoffs. Seems that was to their advantage.

The Tigers knocked off top-seed LACES in the first round, and advanced all the way to the June 19 final to face No. 2 Roosevelt in Fresno.

While the storybook run ended with a 48- 34 loss in the championship game, South Pas certainly showed impressive team strength with their historic run.

The Tigers feature several Nikkei players, including senior Jenna Okohira, junior Isa­bella Alfonso (pictured below), sophomore Lotus Shoun and frosh Olivia Alfonso, Yuzu Harada and Jamie Rain Kim.