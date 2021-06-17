Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple 2021 Obon Silent Auction Is Live!

The Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple’s seventh annual Obon Silent Auction is now open for bidding through July 18 at 11 a.m. This year’s Obon festivities are again virtual, and we look forward to returning together in person in 2022.

Obon is a time to honor family and friends who have passed on before us, and our annual festival is one of our major fundraising events during the year. This auction represents one of our key Obon revenue opportunities for this year. Our Obon theme includes a message of diversity and inclusiveness, featuring #EveryoneTogether and #MinnaNakayoshi.

Online bidding can be conducted through the Temple’s Auction site at: www.32auctions.com/2021vhbtobon

Among the auction items is a Lenovo laptop computer, a four-day, three-night stay at The Cal in Las Vegas, and three sports-themed backpacks (Dodgers, Lakers, and Rams) hand-crafted by one of our talented temple members.

For more information on the auction, email [email protected] or go to: www.32auctions.com/2021vhbtobon