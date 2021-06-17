Venice Hongwanji Girl Scouts Create Hearts for Love

By VICTORIA YAMASHITA, Girl Scout Troop 5325

Girl Scout Troop 5325 at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple folded and collected over 2,500 origami hearts to bring attention to promote a message of love, inclusion and unity.

The project was inspired by Paper Tree, an origami store in San Francisco, which began the “Hearts for Love” movement to combat the increase in anti-AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) hate crimes since the start of the pandemic. In addition to folding origami hearts and creating the displays, the Girl Scouts collected hearts from temple members and friends with an overwhelming response. A special shout-out to our Jr. YBA, who contributed 600 hearts.

What made the hearts so special was that so many wrote thoughtful, impactful messages like “Compassion,” “Love One Another,” “Tolerance,” and “Stop Asian Hate” that our temple community felt the need to share.

The Senior 1 (9th grade) girls of Troop 5325 helped put together the display, which now adorns the temple’s lobby doors and windows in a colorful display calling for an end to hate and filled with wishes for peace and compassion. Hearts and photographs of the temple display were shared with Paper Tree in support of their initiative.

We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this community project, and encourage others to consider similar expressions of support.

The Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple is committed to promoting a message of diversity and inclusiveness while increasing awareness of the issue of AAPI hate. We greatly appreciate the support from our Sangha and community for this effort. #minnanakayoshi #everyonetogether