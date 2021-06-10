Virtual Presentations by Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition

The Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition is partnering with the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries in their third annual Book to Action program, which centers around the themes of diversity and inclusion.

There will be two upcoming virtual presentations by coalition board members.

• “Before the Mass Incarceration of Japanese Americans” by Professor Russell Endo on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. PDT. Many people are aware of the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Fewer know about the prior detention/internment of thousands of Japanese, German, and Italian immigrant leaders who were seen as risks to national security. To better illustrate this important subject, this talk will focus on Japanese in Santa Barbara County and the Tuna Canyon Detention Station.

• “My Father’s Story” by Conrad Caspari on Saturday, June. 26, at 2 p.m. PDT. Fritz Caspari, a convinced anti-Nazi, left Germany when WWII broke out to escape from the Nazi regime. He was teaching at Scripps College in California but was on an FBI watchlist and arrested and detained right after Pearl Harbor. This is the story of his experience. His son Conrad will be speaking online from London for this presentation.

Information about these two presentations, as well as previous ones by June Aochi Berk and Sigrid Toye, can be found at: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/book-to-action