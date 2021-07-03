Support Needed for AB 279

Save Our Seniors Network invites concerned individuals to sign letters to their California state senator to approve AB 279 at the following locations:
Saturday, July 3, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Frances Hashimoto Plaza in Little Tokyo, 50 yards south of the Second Street traffic light between San Pedro Street and Central Avenue
Sunday, July 4, from 1130 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. (at Van Ness) in Torrance
The purpose of the bill is to stop the evictions at Sakura Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights. Pacifica Companies, which acquired the ICF from Keiro five years ago, plans to turn the site into market-rate housing. For more information: https://saveourseniors.network