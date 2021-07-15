Always Dream Foundation to Celebrate Kristi Yamaguchi’s 50th Birthday

DANVILLE — Kristi Yamauchi’s Always Dream Foundation posted the following message on July 12:

“Today is the day!!! Happy 50th birthday to our founder with a heart of gold, Kristi Yamaguchi! She has devoted half of her life to helping kids get the strongest start. Donate to Kristi’s birthday fundraiser, and you and a friend could win:

“Tickets to our Birthday Bash at @calacademy (California Academy of Arts in San Francisco) on Oct. 16

“Share a birthday toast with and selfies with the birthday girl

“Enjoy amazing food, love entertainment, and a swag bag of goodies

“Make it a staycation! You’ll be put up in a hotel in San Francisco on us!

“Donate now: http://bit.ly/KristiBdayBash”

The goal is to raise $10,000 for early childhood literacy. Every dollar of your donation gives a child in need access to a book coach, e-tablet and digital library with access to thousands of books.

Deadline: Saturday, July 31. Winner will be announced Monday, Aug. 9.

The goal of the Always Dream Foundation (www.alwaysdream.org) is to ensure children from low‑income families have access to high‑quality books in the home environment and extensive family engagement support.

Yamaguchi, the gold medalist in women’s figure skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics, was recently named a 2021 Woman of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal.