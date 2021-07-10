Biden Nominates Garcetti as Ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, pictured at CapRobot on First Street during his visit to Little Tokyo on Wednesday, was nominated on Friday by President Biden to be U.S. ambassador to India. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Garcetti will leave office long before the end of his term in December 2022. City Council President Nury Martinez is expected to serve as acting mayor until an interim mayor is appointed by the council or a special election is held. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

