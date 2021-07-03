Champs at the White House

President Joe Biden looks on as Dodgers General Manager Dave Roberts presents a “49” jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremony honoring the 2020 World Series champions on Friday. Harris is the 49th vice president and first woman to hold the office, as well as the first African American and Asian American vice president. When the Dodgers won last year, Roberts became the first Asian American and second Black manager to lead his team to victory. Biden teased the vice president, noting that the Bay Area native is in fact a San Francisco Giants fan. Below: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw speaks on behalf of the team. (Photos by JOHN SOO HOO/Dodgers)

