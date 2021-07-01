Events to Resume at Shoseian Teahouse

GLENDALE — Friends of Shoseian announced they will be resuming their third Sunday monthly events at the Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Tea House and Friendship Garden, 1601 W. Mountain St., Brand Park, Glendale.

The first tea of the year and martial arts demonstration will take place on Sunday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required indoors. Two seatings of tea will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fee is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required.

A Japanese stick-fighting demonstration will be held in the garden from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Preregister by July 15 at www.glendaleteahouse.org.