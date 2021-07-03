Go Little Tokyo Presents 6th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo

Go Little Tokyo’s sixth annual Delicious Little Tokyo returns to Downtown Los Angeles’ most historic, iconic, and favorite foodie neighborhood for three weekends of special in-person promotions and virtual events Saturday, July 10, through Sunday, July 25.

On three consecutive Saturdays, Little Tokyo will host special in-person activations and authentic culinary experiences inviting guests to SHOP at local retailers, HOP to beloved and historic restaurants on two themed foodie tours, and POP — Picnic On the Plaza — featuring exclusive takeout menu items from participating restaurants.

Delicious Little Tokyo Schedule

July 10-25: SHOP

In collaboration with the final weekend of the 30th annual Anime Expo benefiting Little Tokyo’s Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC), 12 local businesses will be giving away limited-edition anime-themed coasters for customers. Stop by participating retailers and collect them all.

Submit your receipts from Little Tokyo businesses on the Delicious Little Tokyo webpage (golittletokyo.com/delicious) for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to your favorite Little Tokyo business.

Saturday, July 17: HOP

On the second weekend, choose your foodie adventure with two themed restaurant tours. The “Tasty Time Hop” will feature special items from seven businesses honoring Little Tokyo’s food history beginning with authentic bites from the oldest business, Fugetsu-Do, established in 1903, and rounding out with tastes from restaurants serving contemporary Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Japanese street food aficionados won’t want to miss the “Mini Matsuri (Festival) Hop,” which will highlight deliciously creative festival foods from seven businesses including Takoyaki TaNoTa, T.O.T. and Aloha Cafe.

Guests will receive a passport lanyard to experience unique bites at each location. Early bird Hop tickets are $62; tickets will go up to $69 beginning July 10. Each ticket includes a limited-edition “map of Little Tokyo” tote along with a pin from Little Tokyo Community Council’s original “Yokoso” collection.

Saturday, July 24: POP

Relax outdoors on the third Saturday while enjoying a picnic in the shaded JACCC Plaza. Order takeout and enjoy your meal on a picnic table in the Plaza while listening to music from DJアンドリュー (Andrew) and watching live food demos by Fugetsu-Do and Azay from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Participate from anywhere in the world by attending Delicious Little Tokyo’s virtual experiences including Zoom event, the History of Little Tokyo Virtual Tour. Tune in on Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m. for a pre-recorded tour of Little Tokyo and a special live panel Q&A with members of the Little Tokyo Historical Society and Japanese American National Museum.

If local to Los Angeles, participate in Delicious Little Tokyo throughout the event by ordering takeout or delivery from your favorite Little Tokyo restaurants.

To stay up to date on the latest Delicious Little Tokyo in-person and virtual event schedule and to purchase Hop tickets, visit golittletokyo.com/delicious and follow Go Little Tokyo’s Instagram and Facebook (@GoLittleTokyo). #golittletokyo #deliciouslittletokyo

Delicious Little Tokyo is brought to you by Go Little Tokyo, a LTCC (Little Tokyo Community Council)-run neighborhood marketing campaign created by Community Arts Resources (CARS) and funded by Metro Los Angeles. Additional support provided by the Aratani Foundation, Union Bank, and UCLA Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies.

Go Little Tokyo is a community-led effort aimed at highlighting the unique cultural programs, community events, and dining and shopping experiences found in Little Tokyo. As one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant cultural hubs, there is an abundance of destinations and landmarks in and around this historic walkable neighborhood and Go Little Tokyo will help you uncover them. For more information, visit http://www.golittletokyo.com/ .