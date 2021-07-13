Governor Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 9 announced his nomination of four Court of Appeal justices and 19 Superior Court judges, including two in Alameda County; one in Fresno County; two in Kern County; two in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in Riverside County; two in Sacramento County; two in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; one in San Francisco County; three in San Mateo County; and one in Santa Cruz County.

The nominees include the following:

Judge Cynthia C. Lie, 53, of Oakland has been nominated to serve as an associate justice of the Sixth District Court of Appeal. She has served as a judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court since 2015. Lie served as an assistant federal public defender at the San Jose Branch of the Office of the Federal Public Defender, Northern District of California from 2003 to 2014. She served as a staff attorney at the City and County of San Francisco Office of Citizen Complaints from 2002 to 2003 and was a sole practitioner from 2001 to 2003.

Lie was a litigation associate at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP in 2000 and served as a deputy public defender at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office from 1995 to 2000. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UC Berkeley School of Law.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Nathan D. Mihara. This position requires the completion of a review by the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Mary J. Greenwood. Lie is registered without party preference. The compensation for this position is $245,578.

Stephanie K. Sato, 45, of Alameda has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Sato has served as an administrative law judge for the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board since 2021. She was a sole practitioner from 2014 to 2020. Sato was an associate at the Law Offices of Peter G. Loewenstein from 2011 to 2014 and at Stonehouse & Silva from 2007 to 2011.

She was a contracts associate at IT Ascent from 2006 to 2007. Sato earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Armando G. Cuellar. Sato is a Democrat.

A. Marisa Chun, 56, of San Francisco has been appointed to serve as a judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Chun has been a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP since 2019. She was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP from 2013 to 2019. Chun served as a U.S. deputy associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2009 to 2013.

She was a partner and associate at Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass LLP from 1999 to 2009. Chun served as senior trial attorney and trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division from 1992 to 1996 and as a law clerk for Judge Robert Boochever at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit from 1991 to 1992. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Edward A. Torpoco. Chun is a Democrat.

Mark E. Singerton, 46, of Yorba Linda has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Singerton has served as managing-supervising deputy district attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office since 2008, where he has served as a deputy district attorney since 2001.

Singerton, whose parents met in Japan when his father was stationed there with the U.S. Army, earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School Los Angeles. He fills the vacancy of a new position created on Sept. 24, 2019. Singerton is registered without party preference.

Jerry Bustos Vinluan III, 49, of Santa Cruz has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Vinluan has served as a deputy public defender at Biggam, Christensen & Minsloff since 2006. He served as a deputy alternate public defender at Wallraff & Associates from 2004 to 2006. Vinluan was a sole practitioner from 2002 to 2004 and served as a deputy public defender at the Madera County Public Defender’s Office from 2000 to 2001.

Vinluan earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kim E. Baskett. Vinluan is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $214,601.