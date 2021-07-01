Infinite Love Animal Rescue Resumes Humane Education Program

By KATHEE YAMAMOTO, Rafu Contributor

Among activities halted by the pandemic, Humane Education classes offered by Infinite Love Animal Rescue founder Kandace Kuwahara have now resumed.

Designed to introduce school groups and community organizations to pet care and dog safety, Kuwahara restarted her program last month, with a group of Girl Scout kindergarteners from Troop 5365 earning their Girl Scout badges. The young Scouts were taught “how to stay safe around dogs, specific steps for how to properly meet a dog, responsible pet care. and kindness towards animals.”

Kuwahara, who has continued her pet rescue efforts throughout the pandemic, is a professional humane educator who has worked for spcaLA.

“I taught all levels of classes and ages, from pet care to careers with animals, and sometimes we would get our vet to present as well,” she said. “We also had a summer camp for children, which involved shelter animals, and I helped to teach an after-school program, ‘Teaching Love and Compassion,’ working with at-risk youth. I even taught ‘Dog Bite Prevention’ at post offices.

“Expanding our Humane Education program was one my goals for 2020 until the pandemic hit. I am so grateful that I can start doing them again!”

Troop 5365 co-leader Kelley Mizukami says the girls were excited about what they’d learned, both proper dog care as well as how to safely approach dogs that are not your own.

Kuwahara’s Humane Education presentation is available to youth groups throughout Greater Los Angeles, for a “monetary donation or donation of pet food or supplies” to help continue the program and the work of Infinite Love Animal Rescue.

For more info and to download a free activity book: https://infiniteloverescue.org/humane-education

To contact or to learn more about Infinite Love Animal Rescue: https://www.infiniteloverescue.org/