It’s ‘Sho’ Time

Shohei Ohtani, joined by his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, is interviewed by Jessica Mendoza prior to the start of the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver. Earlier in the day, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith apologized to the two-way star for saying that his use of an interpreter hurts baseball. “Let me apologize right now. As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian community — and especially SHOHEI Ohtani himself,” Smith posted on Twitter.