JANM to Celebrate Nobuko Miyamoto’s Memoir and Album

Join Nobuko Miyamoto for a celebration of her new album and memoir on Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m., presented by the Japanese American National Museum.

She will be joined in conversation and performance by Grammy winner Quetzal Flores.

The event is free for JANM members, $10 general. To RSVP, go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2021-07-10/not-yo-butterfly-nobuko-miyamoto-ft-quetzal-flores

You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom. Confirm that the email that you register with is the best way to reach you. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.

“Not Yo’ Butterfly: My Long Song of Relocation, Race, Love, and Revolution,” a new memoir, is the intimate and unflinching life story of Miyamoto—artist, activist, and mother. Beginning with the harrowing early years of her life as a Japanese American child navigating a fearful West Coast during World War II, Miyamoto leads readers into the landscapes that defined the experiences of 20th-century America and also foregrounds the struggles of people of color who reclaimed their histories, identities, and power through activism and art. In 1973, she released “A Grain of Sand: Music for the Struggle by Asians in America.”

Her new album, “120,000 Stories,” evokes the approximate number of those of Japanese ancestry incarcerated in World War II concentration camps. The album collects new music that speaks to issues such as Asian American stereotypes and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as music from “A Grain of Sand,” recordings of her late-1970s group Warriors of the Rainbow, and performances from various stage productions throughout the past several decades.

To order the book, go to: https://janmstore.com/products/not-yo-butterfly

To order the album, go to: https://janmstore.com/products/120000-stories-2-cd-set