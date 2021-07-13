LAX Police Chief Rhambo to Run for L.A. County Sheriff

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

LAX Police Chief Cecil W. Rhambo Jr. announced Monday that he will challenge Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in next year’s election.

Rhambo was sworn in as chief of airport police on Nov. 6, 2019. He retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 at the rank of assistant sheriff. In his 33 years with the Sheriff’s Department, he developed expertise in areas including municipal patrol, emergency management, community partnerships and employee union relations.

As an assistant sheriff, his responsibilities included LA Metro’s rail and bus lines, experience that he said serves him well as Los Angeles World Airports builds an Automated People Mover train system, which will connect to Metro’s regional rail system when completed in 2023.

Rhambo served as city manager of Compton from 2017 through July 2019 and assistant city manager of Carson from 2014 to 2017. In those positions, he focused on budget discipline, relationships with internal and external stakeholders and economic development.

He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Humboldt State University and his master’s degree in organizational leadership from Woodbury University.

Rhambo, who was raised in Compton and South Los Angeles after being adopted from Korea, headed the Sheriff’s Asian Crime Task Force, commanding a group of investigators and multilingual deputies to investigate crimes committed against Asians or by Asians. And, he said he helped start the Sheriff’s Community-Oriented Policing Bureau, focused on suppressing violent crime, combating homelessness, offering quality-of-life programs and creating mental health response teams.

While assigned to the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau, Rhambo assisted in the formation of the Shooting and Force Response Team in the wake of the Rodney King beating to begin reviewing reports of excessive force and create a database of officers’ misconduct records.

“I joined law enforcement to be able to help and give back to the community,” he said in an interview with Fox 11. “I think people who have known me over the last 35 years in law enforcement recognize me as a collaborative team player who’s willing to reach across city, county and interdepartmental lines to really bring about a better life for everyone here in Los Angeles County.”

Rhambo was critical of Villanueva for recently getting involved in the homelessness crisis on the Venice boardwalk. “You can’t solve a problem by simply embarrassing or pointing fingers at the very people who are trying to solve the issue, rather than get people together and … invite all stakeholders to the table and really get some things done. Not to mention that there are things in his area that he needs to take care of.”

In his “For Good” campaign video, Rhambo said he wants to address issues in the department such as deputy gangs and the continued rise of murders and shootings in Los Angeles, where violent crime is increasing at a rate not seen in decades. As a Black and Asian man, he said he understands what it’s like to walk down the street as a person of color.

He accused Villanueva of eroding public trust in the agency, saying he “used fear to consolidate power, and tried to rehire ex-deputies that committed domestic violence or excessive force and who make us good cops look bad.”

Rhambo’s endorsers include: Mayors James T. Butts Jr. of Inglewood, Pat Furey of Torrance, Emma Sharif of Compton, Bill Brand of Redondo Beach, Lula Davis-Holmes of Carson, and Robert Pullen-Miles of Lawndale; State Sen. Steve Bradford, California Legislative Black Caucus chair; Assemblymember Mike Gipson, California Assembly Democratic Caucus chair; Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, California Progressive Caucus founder; Assemblymembers Autumn Burke and Jim Cooper.

Eliezer Vera, chief of the LASD Technology and Support Division, has also announced his candidacy for sheriff.